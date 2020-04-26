|
|
Della Marian Winther
January 15, 1928 - April 19, 2020
Della M. Winther, 92 of Nampa passed away at Karcher Estates from complications of Alzheimer's on April 19, 2020. The family will have a small private interment with a celebration of life to be held when the quarantine is lifted. Arrangements are with the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave South, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Della was born on January 15, 1928 at Drumheller, Alberta, Canada, one of nine children born to Clarence Edward and Wilsie Madge (Wilson) Weaver. She attended grade school in Alberta, Canada and finished high school in Nampa, class of 1947.
When Paul and Della met, she was the credit manager at Montgomery Wards. After a whirlwind courtship they raised a family of 5 children. Della later worked for many years as a teller at Provident Federal in Nampa along with the occasional stint at Winther Music. She was devoted to her family and community, volunteering at Church, working with Boy Scouts, DeMolay and Jobs Daughters and was a member of Daughters of the Nile.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Winther, her parents, twin siblings David and Mary as infants, her brother Dennis, sisters Margaret, Jean Holcomb and her twin sister Doris.
Della is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband of 69 years Paul, 2 sisters, Norma Massey and Leslie McCoy; her 4 surviving children, Greg Winther of Boise, Doug Winther of Camas WA, Barbara Jensen of Boise and Kathy Tuckness of Ontario OR and each of their caring spouses. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests donations be made in Della's memory to the Idaho Freemason Foundation for Children, 219 N 17th St, Boise, ID 83702.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020