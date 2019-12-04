|
|
Delmar Dean Cherrington
December 29, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Delmar Dean Cherrington was born in Yakima, Washington, on December 29, 1929 to Hazel and "Chet" Cherrington. He passed away November 23, 2019 in Caldwell, Idaho. Del was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and spent much time in prayer.
He lived in Yakima, Washington until he was in high school, when he and his mother moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he graduated from College High. After high school, he returned to Yakima, where he met and married Ila Day in 1952. At that point, he furthered his education, completing his bachelor's and master's degrees. He was a long-time educator with the Yakima School District.
Del and Ila had three children: Michael, their first son, died at nine days old, and Kevin, their youngest son, died in 2017. He is survived by Colene and her husband John Montgomery, grandchildren Charice McCalskey, Casey Cherrington, Aaron Montgomery, and Jason Montgomery, along with seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He retired from the Yakima school district in 1987, and he and Ila moved to Nampa in 1989. Due to declining health, Del and Ila moved to Autumn Winds Assisted living in Caldwell in August of 2019. His family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Autumn Winds and 1st Choice Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019