Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Cherrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Cherrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delmar Cherrington Obituary
Delmar Dean Cherrington
December 29, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Delmar Dean Cherrington was born in Yakima, Washington, on December 29, 1929 to Hazel and "Chet" Cherrington. He passed away November 23, 2019 in Caldwell, Idaho. Del was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and spent much time in prayer.
He lived in Yakima, Washington until he was in high school, when he and his mother moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he graduated from College High. After high school, he returned to Yakima, where he met and married Ila Day in 1952. At that point, he furthered his education, completing his bachelor's and master's degrees. He was a long-time educator with the Yakima School District.
Del and Ila had three children: Michael, their first son, died at nine days old, and Kevin, their youngest son, died in 2017. He is survived by Colene and her husband John Montgomery, grandchildren Charice McCalskey, Casey Cherrington, Aaron Montgomery, and Jason Montgomery, along with seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He retired from the Yakima school district in 1987, and he and Ila moved to Nampa in 1989. Due to declining health, Del and Ila moved to Autumn Winds Assisted living in Caldwell in August of 2019. His family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Autumn Winds and 1st Choice Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -