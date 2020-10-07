Delna L. Carson
Delna Carson was born March 5, 1925 to John and Aletha Levanger in Glendale, Utah. She attended a small school with multiple grade levels in one room where she was often recruited to assist younger children with their learning.
Delna's family moved to Homedale, Idaho when she was 13 years old. She graduated from high school in May of 1943 and married John Roosevelt Carson (Ted) July 27 of that year.
Upon Ted's return from military service, they began farming south of Homedale. They raised mostly alfalfa seed, sugar beets and potatoes. For many years they had a dairy. They retired and moved to Nampa after farming as many as 1000 acres.
Delna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding many teaching and leadership callings. She was an avid reader, a gifted writer, and enjoyed performing dramatic readings. Her sewing, quilting, handwork, cooking, and canning skills were extraordinary. She was a kind and caring mother, known for her wit and work ethic. She was beloved by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and two children. She had six children, 26 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
A funeral in her honor will be held October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Caldwell East Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11838 Linden Road, Caldwell, Idaho with a burial service at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A live-stream of the service is available at https://my.gather.app/remember/delna-carson-
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. The family gives a special thanks to Grace Assisted Living of Caldwell, Treasure Valley Hospice and Ron and Barbara Connor for the special love and care.
