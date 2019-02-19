Services Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 467-7300 Funeral service 10:30 AM Bethel Church of the Nazarene Graveside service 3:00 PM Melba Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for DeLois Wynia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DeLois Trovillion Wynia

DeLois Bernice Trovillion Wynia died Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Nampa, Idaho. She was 87.

DeLois was born April 9, 1931, in Douglas County, Kansas. Her family moved often in search of work through the Great Depression. Her father Leonard Trovillion abandoned the family, leaving her mother Thelma Reed Trovillion to raise their three young daughters alone.

In 1946, the family moved from Colorado to Nampa, Idaho, so the girls could attend Northwest Nazarene Academy, where she enjoyed school and church activities. DeLois worked in the fields and packing sheds to earn money for school. After graduation in 1949, she enrolled at NNC, where she also worked in the registrar's office.

While most of DeLois' social life revolved around college activities, she also enjoyed roller skating, and it was at the Nampa Rollerdrome that she met and fell for Paul Wynia. The two married May 2, 1952, and set off on a life together that would continue for more than 64 years.

Paul's work as a lineman had him on the road, so they bought a trailer so DeLois could be with him. In three years, they moved more than 40 times across seven states.

In 1957 they bought 40 acres near Melba and added a small herd of dairy cows. DeLois put her heart into the family farm. There they raised their four children.

DeLois found companionship in monthly meetings with the women of the Melmont Community Club, joining in service projects. Always active in church, she enjoyed preparing lessons for and teaching Sunday school classes.

Farm work took a physical toll on DeLois. After back surgery, she took a position as a medical receptionist at Mangum Clinic. A few years later she returned to NNC to finish her degree, graduating in 1971.

Paul had always enjoyed singing gospel music, and DeLois was an excellent organizer and speaker. Together Paul and DeLois began a ministry in small churches, first close to home and soon after in neighboring states. For 22 years, they traveled across the country, singing, talking, and making records. They spent winters in motorhome resorts in the Southwest, soaking up sun and booking concerts in churches and RV parks.

They loved to travel, visiting The Holy Land, China, and Haiti, and enjoying several cruises. DeLois often commented that she never believed she'd get to do the things she did. Looking back on her adventures, she still felt a little surprised by where life had taken her. Who could have guessed that she would take part in smuggling Bibles into China?

Paul and DeLois moved to Sunny Ridge in 2014, each making the move for the benefit of the other.

DeLois was preceded in death by her husband Paul Wynia; her sister Bonnie Rice; and an infant son, Donald. She is survived by a sister, Nadine Evans of Nampa; her children: Debra Mathews of Twin Falls, Steven Wynia (Karen) of Melba, Karen Giardina (Marty Kelley) of Caldwell, and Joyce Doorn (Jeff) of Whitefish, Montana; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Bethel Church of the Nazarene with a graveside services at the Melba Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300 Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019