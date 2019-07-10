Delores Sharp Bair

May 8, 1929 - July 2, 2019

Delores Sharp Bair, 90, passed away July 2, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho, surrounded by her family. Even though she had suffered multiple strokes in the later years of her life, she was the perfect example of Christlike love to everyone she met, freely sharing food, smiles, hugs, warm words and a loving heart.

Delores was born in Ganger, Utah on May 8, 1929 to Glendall Herbert Salter and Alzina Grant Salter. Her family moved to Adrian, Oregon in the early 1940's and she graduated from Adrian High School. She married Edward Junior Sharp on February 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake temple.

Doris and Eddie farmed in the Vale, Oregon, Othello, Washington, Adrian and Parma, Idaho areas. Wherever they moved to farm, Mom made their modest home comfortable and welcoming to all.

After Eddie's death in 1985, Delores married Cecil Bair and resided in Nyssa, Oregon for many years. Most of the Sharp and Bair grandkids remember and cherish Mom as Grandma Bair. Delores and Cecil went on two missions for their Church; one to Lagos, Nigeria and another to the Orlando Florida temple. They also served in the Boise temple. Mom and Cec eventually returned to Parma during their later years and lived next to her son Jerry.

Mom was a hard worker, and enjoyed gardening, homemaking, camping and loving people. Wherever they went, they sought out people who needed a helping hand of service, a word of faithful encouragement and loving arms around them. Many people have been touched by Mom's love over the course of her life.

Delores is survived by a brother, Keith (Yulan) of Las Vegas, her six sons; Jerry (Sheila) of Parma; Doug (Sandi) of Elko; Ted (Sheri) of Nampa; Richard (Jolee) of Caldwell; David (Kathy) of Meridian; and Lynn (Diana) of Nampa, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, three daughters Bonnie, Sherry and Lilly, two brothers Leo and Grant, two sisters Valate and Margie, and two grandchildren. There was certainly quite a party in heaven as Mom returned home!

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Parma Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewings for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 12 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Dakan Funeral Home in Caldwell and prior to Saturday's services at 12:00 noon. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 10, 2019