Dencil "Red" Rippey

March 12, 1929 - June 13, 2020

Dencil "Red" Rippey was born March 12, 1929 in Wilder, Idaho to Roscoe and Autom (Paxton) Rippey. He attended Parma schools, graduating in 1947. During high school, Dencil enjoyed playing tennis and was ranked number two on the team. It was especially fun for him when he was teamed up with his younger brother, Ronnie, playing doubles.

Dencil was drafted into the US Army in 1950. He served two years in Germany as part of the United States Army Engineers operating a road grader. Upon his return from the army, he was a grader operator for the Young Brothers Co. in Parma. His most notable project was helping with the finish work at the brand new "Parma Motor-Vu" Drive-In Theater in 1953, creating the bumps for cars to park on.

Dencil married Janet Franek in 1953. To this union were born two children, Denise and David. In addition, Dencil and Janet later adopted Jeff and Lora and provided foster care for over one hundred other children. The couple settled on a small farm south of Meridian where they raised horses, cows, livestock, and their children. Dencil was proud of an Appaloosa stallion that he raised named "Owyhee Speckles".

Dencil worked a variety of agricultural jobs, eventually retiring from the Steve Regan Company after a long career there. In his free time, he loved to fish and hunt and many happy memories were made on family hunting trips to the Owyhee desert with his parents and siblings. In later years, he also enjoyed joining his wife, Janet, in her pursuit of a perfect bowling score and became an accomplished bowler himself.

Dencil is survived by his children, Denise Fendley of Tennessee and David Rippey of Florida and by his younger brother, Ronald Rippey of Eagle. In addition, he leaves fourteen grandchildren: Mike, Tanya, Jordan, Karson, Kendall, Alicia, Marcus, Machelle, Matthew, Daniel, and "The Quads": Stephanie, Jessica, Melissa, and Preston. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Janet. Also preceding him were his parents, two infant brothers, his older sister Ardice Altizer, his daughter Lora, and a beloved grandson, Logan.

Per Dencil's wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Kuna Cemetery next to his wife.





