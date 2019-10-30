|
|
Dennis Eugene Ankeny
January 15, 1949 - October 22, 2019
Dennis Eugene Ankeny, age 70, died on October 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children after a four year struggle with cancer. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Greenleaf Friends Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dennis to Greenleaf Friends Church Special Projects Fund or Quaker Hill Camp and Conference Center.
Born on January 15, 1949, in Caldwell, Idaho to Morris and Maxine Ankeny, Dennis was the second of five siblings and was raised in the farming community surrounding Greenleaf, Idaho. Dennis attended Greenleaf Friends Academy, George Fox College and Boise State College graduating with a degree in Business Administration. While at George Fox College, Dennis met Susan Zeulner, his best friend and bride of 49 years. They were married on August 13, 1970. Dennis and Susan moved to Homedale, Idaho, where they both taught at Homedale High School while raising their three children - Andy, Luke, and Tami. During his 30-year career as an educator and coach, Dennis taught business education and coached football and basketball.
Dennis was a man of integrity who pursued excellence in all he did. His consistency and dependability were unparalleled. He had a light spirit and great sense of humor that enveloped people. His faith in God's love and mercy were evident in each and every interaction he had with those around him. One of Dennis' great loves' was farming. The family farm outside of Homedale is where Dennis, Susan and their children worked and learned together as they cared for their crops, animals, and each other. He also enjoyed spending time with his family camping, fishing, and traveling. His love of sport was paramount in his life, and he passed that passion onto his children, grandchildren, and students.
The family would like to thank the numerous surgeons, doctors, chiropractors, nurses and other healthcare providers who came together as a team to problem solve and support Dennis on this journey. Dennis is survived by his wife Susan, sons Andy and Luke (Heidi), daughter Tami (Kasey), grandchildren Samuel, Zane, Jacob, Braden, and Elijah, his siblings Bruce Ankeny (Greta), Myron Ankeny, Devonne Hibbs (Kenny), and Beverly Chapman (Wayne), father-in-law Dale Zeulner, brother-in-law Tom Zeulner (Jody), sister-in-law Beth Mcgill (Steve), many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a large network of amazing extended family. Dennis is preceded in death by his father and mother, Morris and Maxine Ankeny, and his mother-in-law, Betty Zeulner.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019