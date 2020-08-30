1/
Dennis Bruderer
Dennis G. Bruderer, 78, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. A funeral Service will be held on Tue. Sept 1, 2020 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints located at 3015 S. Kimball Ave in Caldwell Idaho, with a viewing the evening before, Mon. August 31, from 6pm to 8pm at Zeyer Funeral Chapel located at 83 N. Middleton Blvd, Nampa. The graveside services will be held at the Logan Cemetery. To express condolences and read the full obituary please see zeyerfuneralchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
SEP
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints
