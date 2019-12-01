|
Dennis F. Fischer
September 8, 1943 - November 23, 2019
Dennis F. Fischer, 76, of Nampa, ID, passed away at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Dennis was born September 8, 1943, in Boise, Idaho, to Herbert and Norma Fischer. He terrorized Borah High School until 1962. Two years later he had met a wonderful woman, Elva, who became his best friend and later his wife. The two married on June 6th, 1976. This marriage brought two young girls into his life, Tracy and Chris. Of course, these were not the only people he took in as his own. He often brought people into his life to mentor and care for them as close friends and family. Although he showed great love to many around him his family often joked that he loved dogs more than people. Especially when it came to his greatest pet and companion, Dusty.
From the outside, he seemed to have a tough exterior however, those who knew Dennis would tell you that he was a softie. This soft side came out often around his family and in a variety of ways. Before leaving for work he would kiss and tell his wife that he loved her. Dennis listened and offered help to his girls whenever they needed it. For his two eldest grand-daughters he once dressed up in a tuxedo for a father-daughter dance. With his only grandson, he loved to watch and talk football, especially BSU football. His youngest grand-daughter loved to tease and make sassy remarks with him.
As for his professional career, Dennis was a business man and an entrepreneur. For many years he had an independent contractor for banks and auctions. However, in his free time he loved hunting, fishing, and running his jet boat up the Salmon River with his close friend Tim and son Audie. Many of his adventures happened with Audie by his side. Dennis touched many lives in his lifetime and will continue to live in many hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim. He is survived by his wife Elva, daughters Tracy McKinsey and Chris (Audie) Robbins, grand-children Brianne McKinsey, Amanda (Jerath) Hansen, Lane (Sarah) Robbins, and Logan Robbins, great-granddaughter Bekka Robbins, Aunt Ruth Fischer, cousins Norelle Durfee, Larry Hellhake, and Jan Larrea.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please take someone you love fishing. A celebration of life will be held at his home on December 8th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019