Dennis Jay Frailey
February 10, 1948 - November 2, 2020
Dennis Jay Frailey, 72, of Nampa, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday morning, November 2nd. Dennis was born on February 10, 1948, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dennis moved with his family to Marsing, Idaho in 1956 and graduated from Marsing High School in 1967.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly (Mayberry) Frailey of Nampa, sons Cody (Cammie) of Nampa, Zack (Amanda) of Nampa, daughter Jessica (Kris) of Boise and 5 grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind his siblings David (Kathy) of Pocatello, Vickie (Donnie) of Caldwell, three half sisters, several nieces and nephews and his best friend Duane.
He was preceded in death by his father David H. Frailey, mother, Fern Lauderback Frailey Gross and his two half brothers.
A celebration of life is planned for November 14, 2020 at the Frailey residence in Nampa from 1PM to 5 PM and food will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.