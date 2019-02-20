Dennis Leon Frasier

November 15, 1939 - February 14, 2019

On February 14, 2019, Dennis L. Frasier, a good man, a beloved husband and father, entered the gates of Heaven to be greeted by a thunderous welcome. He was born in Enumclaw, Washington, and lived most of his life in the Pacific Northwest, working for the US Forest Service until his retirement in 1993. He was a steward of the land and loved the peaceful tranquility of the woods. Following graduation from Montana State University in 1965, he entered the Army, serving 17 months in Vietnam before starting his 33-year career with the Forest Service. In 1968, he married Margie Lyn Buttram and together they taught their three children to also love and respect the land and simple living. After moving several times in his forestry career, he finally realized a life-long dream of owning a small farm located in Central Oregon where the family lived for 25 years before moving to Idaho late in 2005.

Dennis loved helping others, He was a staunch advocate for people with disabilities and served several years as the parent representative on the Oregon State Advisory Board for the Education of Disabled Children as well as on the Board of the COPE Project, an organization that assisted and taught parents how to work with the school districts in obtaining needed services for their disabled children. After moving to Idaho, he and his wife joined the First United Methodist Church. Through the church, he volunteered for several years as a cook for the Salvation Army shelter and for Love, INC, helping to prepare and serve meals to families and children until stopped by vision problems and a stroke. He was a 12-year member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and served in various capacities including one year as Service Officer, two years as Vice-President/Membership Officer and four years as President. He was a gentle man and brought light and laughter to all who met him. His spirit was a beacon in life and is now a guiding star in the heavens above.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; three children, Michael (Marla), Andrew (Carol) and Sarah; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a stillborn infant. A celebration of his life is pending at the Nampa First United Methodist Church.