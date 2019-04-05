Services Dakan Funeral Chapel 504 South Kimball Avenue Caldwell , ID 83605 (208) 459-3629 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dakan Funeral Chapel 504 South Kimball Avenue Caldwell , ID 83605 View Map Service 10:30 AM Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Caldwell , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Moss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis Moss

April 04, 1944 - April 01, 2019

Dennis Bryant Moss, 74 of Caldwell, Idaho passed away on April 01, 2019 at home with family by his side after a courageous two- year battle with cancer.

Dennis was born on April 04, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah; He was one of the three siblings-brother Gary and sister Connie, to his late parents Monna and Helmut Moss.

The family relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1954, where Dennis graduated high school in 1962. He attended college for two years; one year at Boise Junior College and one year at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. In between his two years of college, he went to work for Thermo-King Corporation; Locations were in Bloomington, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Trenton, New Jersey and finally in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He met his first wife of six years at Ricks College, and from this marriage two children were born-Bryan and Rebecca.

In 1965, Dennis started working for his father's trucking company, Ida-Cal, and in 1973 he relocated the business to Nampa, Idaho. He then married Donna Holmes in October of 1974 and were married for 42 years until Donna's unexpected passing on March 25, 2016.

During their 42-year marriage, for 26 years they were involved as foster parents for the State of Idaho to a total of 193 children-most of them requiring special needs. Of the 193 children that visited and stayed in the home, there were two of them that Dennis and Donna had grown very attached to. Together, they made the decision to adopt those two children; they were Marcos and Amber.

In 1978, Dennis purchased his first truck and for the next 34 years he worked on building the trucking company of Motor West Inc. During this time, he had also created several more businesses; Demosco Inc., a truck leasing company; Moss Properties L.L.C. which included several properties. It was also during this time in 2002, he had Bay Wash of Idaho built as a commercial truck wash and is still in operation today.

In 2005, He had a cabin built on the Secesh River located outside of McCall, Idaho and spent a lot of peaceful time there with family. One afternoon, the riverbank gave way while mowing and Dennis went swimming with the riding mower.

In 2012, Dennis made the decision to sell Motor West, Inc. and at that time he was overseeing daily operations of 75 full-time tractor-trailer units.

Over the years, Dennis and Donna belonged to several motorcycle clubs. They toured all over the northwest, including trips to Canada and enjoyed this very much. In 2018, Dennis bought a three-wheel Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and with his son Aaron, they would ride their bikes together every Saturday. These rides were a big highlight for each of them.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Monna and Helmut, his only brother Gary and a step-daughter, E'lon.

He is survived by a loving family of the following; Connie (Phil) Sutterfield-sister, Bryan Moss-son, Rebecca (Eric) Tautfest-daughter, Aaron Cutts-son, Shylah Reed-daughter, Marcos (Jennipher) Moss-son, and one very special little angel, Makenzie Moss (granddaughter).

Also included are 12 other grand-children and 5 great grand-children.

Our family would like to send a very special heart-felt thank you to the members of the St. Luke's Hospice Care team for their efforts and contributions of care during our time of need.

We love you very much Dad, and you will be missed and thought of everyday.

A public viewing will be held April 07, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be officiated under the direction of the Dakan Funeral Chapel,

504 S Kimball Ave. Caldwell, Idaho.

Graveside services will be held April 08, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell, Idaho.

Bishop Derrick Call from the LDS Caldwell 11th ward will be officiating. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019