Dennis Norman Potter

December 2, 1953 - July 6, 2019

Dennis Norman Potter passed away from natural causes on July 6, 2019 in Sinclair WY. Dennis was born in Ontario, OR to Norman Jenkins Potter and Carla May Bacon. He graduated from Vallivue High School in 1972. Dennis' career was spent as an owner operator truck driver.

Dennis married Kim Taylor June 1976 and they had a son William Nash Potter on September 29, 1976. Kim and Dennis later divorced. Dennis married Becky Jenkins on July 5, 1986. Together they had a son Daniel Jacob Potter. Dennis was also blessed with Becky's two children, Jessica and Joshua.

Dennis spent many years riding his motorcycle with his wife Becky and their friends. He enjoyed the moments he was able to head up into the mountains or the Oregon Coast for camping. Dennis was a hard worker and devoted his life to providing for his family and helping his friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by Norman Potter and Clarence Harvey, both blessed to be a father to Dennis, and his brother-in-law, Lorin Markow.



Dennis is survived by his beloved mother Carla Harvey, of McMinnville, OR. He is also survived by his loving wife Becky Potter, of Caldwell ID, his children; William Potter (Sierra) of Missoula MT, Daniel Potter (Jale) of Caldwell, ID, daughter Jessica Muir (Alan) of Nampa, ID and son Josh Jenkins (Ashley) of Emmett, ID. He is also survived by his sisters Nina Markow of Henderson, NV, Dennise Kunkel (Eric) of Carlton, OR and his step-sisters Tracie Searles of Nampa, ID, Judi Pierce of Nampa, ID, and Tori Pierce of Boise, ID. Dennis is also survived by a nephew, 2 nieces, 10 grandchildren and many friends that were like family to him.

A celebration of life will be held for his friends and family to remember Dennis' life on July 27th, at 5 pm at his home. If you would like to inquire about the address or offer condolences you can reach his family at [email protected] Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 18, 2019