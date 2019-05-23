|
Deva R. Muchow, 79, of Melba, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home due to natural causes. Funeral services will be held 11a.m. in the Celebration Park Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 112 Randolph Ave. Melba. A viewing will be held at the church from 10-10:45a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.To read the full obituary go to ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. (208) 467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 23, 2019