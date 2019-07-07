Diana Jean Jones

March 27, 1940 - June 17, 2019

Diana Jones, 79, passed away peacefully into eternal life on June 17, 2019 with family by her side.

She was born to Jay Roy and Mildred Stanley in Los Angeles, California.

As a child, Diana and her family relocated to Denver, CO. There she faithfully attended a private Lutheran school and developed a love for ice skating.

Later on, Diana settled in Watsonville, California to raise her family. Over the course of 24 years, she accomplished many things such as becoming a school bus driver and managing several Shell gas stations. After relocating to Carson City, Nevada Diana delved into the food service industry by running a beloved catering truck business. In 1994, Diana moved to Fruitland, Idaho where she married her late husband Leroy in 1997. During her time in Idaho, she realized how much she missed and enjoyed working. She started a part time environmental services business for medical building maintenance which carried her into retirement.

Diana loved her family and passed her time with family gatherings, fishing, boating and camping. We will miss her hospitality, listening ear, and a mother's love and strength.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy A. Jones Sr. and grandson David Dannenfelser. She is survived by her children Debra and James of Nevada, Timothy and Terri of Idaho and Ron of Hawaii, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, stepchildren Susan, Leroy Jr., Dolores, Danial from the Caldwell/Boise area and six step-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Elks Lodge Dining Room, at 1015 N Kimball Ave. Caldwell at 1:00 pm. Tito Villanueva officiating from Harvest Life Church in Nampa. Refreshments will be served.

Private burial arrangements will be held at a later date.

Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 7, 2019