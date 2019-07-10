|
|
Diana Jean Jones, 79, of Caldwell, died Monday, June 17, 1940 at home of natural causes. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Elks Lodge Dining Room, at 1015 N Kimball Ave. Caldwell at 1:00 pm. Tito Villanueva officiating from Harvest Life Church in Nampa. Refreshments will be served.
Private Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com 208-459-0833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 10, 2019