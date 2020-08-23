Diana Mae RobertsonDiana Robertson of Caldwell, Idaho passed peacefully on August 18, 2020. Diana was born in Caldwell, Idaho on October 6, 1930 to Frank and Fern Kinney. She was raised on the family farm on So. Montana Ave. After graduating from Caldwell High School she went to California to study fashion marketing, but returned rather soon and married Jay Robertson on July 10, 1949. Jay was a good catch. He had recently returned from serving in the occupational forces in Japan after WW II.They soon began a family and had 3 sons and a stillborn daughter following an auto accident. Mom was a great homemaker supporting Dad as he ran a full service gas station and later established Robertson Trailer Sales. Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions, but her favorite by far was girls camp. She served as a camp leader or cook for more than 25 years. Her memories of camp, the girls, and leaders were always with her. She was a true artist and handmade and dressed hundreds of ceramic dolls. She was very talented and taught doll classes and displayed her dolls at many shows. She spent countless hours later in life doing humanitarian service projects.Most important to Mom was her husband and family. She loved Chukar hunting in the old jeep with Dad and her three sons. She cherished her over-the-road trip to Alaska with Neil, being a camp cook for Dan and serving in the Boise Idaho Temple with Randy. She loved going to the cabin at McCall with family. She is survived by her three sons Randy (Dawn) of Nampa, Dan (Judy) of Nampa and Neil (Therasa) of Ore City, Texas. She is preceded in death by her brother Jim. Mom was proud of her 18 grandchildren and 75 great grandchildren. Many thanks are given to the caregivers at Lenity Senior living and especially to the many girls camp friends and family that have continued to visit her and ask about her in the past few years. We love you Mom and will try to be good examples of your goodness. A viewing will be held from 6-7pm Monday, August 24th at Zeyer Funeral Chapel and a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Tuesday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. We miss you.