Dixie Lee Allen

August 6, 1939 - July 29, 2020

Dixie (Uzzel) Allen, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 80 years old in her home on the Snake River in Marsing Idaho with family by her side. She was the wife of Dale Allen for 64 wonderful years of marriage.

Dixie was born in Nampa Idaho on Airport Road, she was the daughter of Paul and Evelyn Uzzel. She attended Nampa elementary school up until the 6th grade where she attended and went to school in Adrian Oregon., where she met and then married the love her life, Dale Allen on October 4th, 1955. Later in life she was employed at Lloyd's Country Store where she would style many professional cowboy's hats. She was so proud of how well she could shape all of those hats.

Dixie has always had a very strong family background. Her and her Daddy had a special bond that was admired by everyone. She was also so close with her brother Robert, growing up together in Adrian on their family farm. Even though she lost her brother and Daddy to cancer she always stayed strong in her faith and would focus all her love towards the rest of the family. One of the biggest highlights of Dixie's life was having her one and only child, Debbie. They would spend their days going to rodeo's, doing lawn work, and raising kids on the farm. Dixie was Debbie's rock and always kept a positive outlook towards life even through both of their cancer treatments. Their mother-daughter connection was one to be revered by all.

She was a member of the Brethren Church in Nampa where she grew her faith. Dixie's hobbies included planting flowers, lawn work, decorating her house, and dancing. She will be remembered as a pillar of what a human being should be; loyal, happy, genuine, spunky, and enriched with love. She touched and impacted the lives of everyone she came across. She absolutely loved playing with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren any chance she got.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Allen, her daughter Debbie Neider (Butch). Her grandkids Brandee Robbins (Cory), Codee Neider, Kylee Neider (Cassandra). Her great grandkids Chase R. (Lacey), Cameron, Mikayla (Agustin), Brittany (Matt), Kail Wyman, Dakota and Corbynn Krausch, Kaden Neider, Tuff Neider, Issak, Kameron, Chase C., and her great-great grandkids Brooklynn, Beckam, Ashtynn, Remyah, Lane, Kasen, Drayton, Stetson, and Karter. Her very special niece, Shelly Uzzel Savage (Mike). Also many other special cousins, nieces and nephew's. She was predeceased by her special brother Robert Uzzel, her nephew Rob Uzzel, and her Dad and Mom Paul and Evelyn Uzzel. Also her Aunt Allie and Uncle Gordon.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 10 a.m. located at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76th St N, in Nampa, Idaho. Family and friends are welcome to a lunch held following the service at Marsing Legion Hall, 126 Old Bruneau Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dixie Allen to Misti Cancer Research in Nampa, ID. This family is especially grateful to Encompass Hospice for the great care, and to her nurses Emily "Peanuts" and Lori "Honey Dew". Also special thank you to her other nurses Josie and Christine. A special thank you to Marsing Ambulance personnel. Thank you all for your wonderful care and support.

The family will always love each other a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck, in memory of Dixie Lee Allen!





