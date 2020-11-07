1/1
May 10, 1953 - November 2, 2020
Dixie Lavonne Padilla, 67, of Parma Idaho, passed away surrounded by family on November 2, 2020 in Parma.
Dixie is survived by her son Brian and his wife Cheryl Padilla, daughter Glenda and her husband Trent McClain, brother Don Wagner, sister Linda Stewart, brother Reed Wagner, and grandchildren Kaylee, Dillon, Trinity, Troy, and great grandchild Braylon. She is preceded in death by her parents Rex and Lorene Wagner, and her grandmother Dora Wagner.
Dixie was born in Caldwell Id, May 10th, 1953 to Rex and Lorene Wagner. She graduated from Parma High School in 1972. Dixie's favorite jobs were at Big Ben's drive in, and at Walmart where she retired.
Dixie had a heart of gold, and she loved to shop. Over the years she put clothing and backpacks on so many children in Parma and the surrounding communities. From blue light specials, to roll backs at Walmart, Dixie could stretch a dollar like no one else. Growing up it was commonplace for Brian and Glenda to have hundreds of presents stacked around the Christmas tree.
Dixie also loved to gamble. It did not matter if it was at home playing cards with Brian and Glenda's friends, at Glen and Inez Weeks' place with their family, or with her parents and sister Linda on one of their many trips to the coast. She loved playing cards, slot machines, and bingo. Dixie will be missed by all the lives she had touched. She had many friends in all walks of life, and she cherished you all
Graveside services will held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2pm at the Parma Cemetery, Parma, Idaho. Condolences at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parma Cemetery
