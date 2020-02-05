|
|
Dixie Lee Stroud
October 23, 1937 - February 1, 2020
Dixie was born 10/23/37 in Emmett, Idaho to Marjorie & Harry Howell and passed away peacefully in her sleep on 2/1/20. Dixie attended Emmett schools graduating in 1956 where she excelled and made many life long friends. Dixie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim; their daughter Randi (Pete); grandchildren Lauryn (Kevin) and Joshua (Mariel); great grandchildren Ella and Taylor, as well as two sisters. Services are to be held Friday, 2/7/20 at 2:00 PM at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or . Forever loved, Forever missed
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020