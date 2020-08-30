1/1
Dolly Atkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolly JoAnn Atkinson
1945 - 2020
Dolly JoAnn Atkinson, 74, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Dolly is survived by her husband, Joe Atkinson; son, Tim Atkinson; little sister, Soozee Cook of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Elie Mick; and brothers-in-law, Bob, Mike, and Willy Atkinson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Helen Fisk, and her sister, Mary Baker.
She will be missed greatly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited so the service will be webcast live. If you'd like to attend in person or would like a link to the webcast, contact the family directly or contact the funeral home. For a full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
Cloverdale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cloverdale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 28, 2020
I have worked with Dolly and she was my supervisor for many years - she was so caring and compassionate. After leaving her department, we became better friends. Her and Joe two of the greatest people who will always hold a special place in my heart.
Carrie Miranda
Friend
August 27, 2020
Rita and I joined Joe and Dolly at Firebird Raceway several years ago and had a great time. We are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and may God Bless you today and always, love Tom and Rita Boals, Boise, Idaho
Tom and Rita Boals
Friend
August 27, 2020

Rita and me joined Joe and Dolly at Raceway Park several years ago and had a great time, and had a great time. We are sending our heartfelt condolences to Joe and the Family, love Tom and Rita Boals
Tom and Rita Boals
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved