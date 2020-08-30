Dolly Atkinson

Dolly JoAnn Atkinson
1945 - 2020
Dolly JoAnn Atkinson, 74, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Dolly is survived by her husband, Joe Atkinson; son, Tim Atkinson; little sister, Soozee Cook of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Elie Mick; and brothers-in-law, Bob, Mike, and Willy Atkinson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Helen Fisk, and her sister, Mary Baker.
She will be missed greatly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited so the service will be webcast live. If you'd like to attend in person or would like a link to the webcast, contact the family directly or contact the funeral home. For a full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
.