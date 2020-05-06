Dolores Katherine Bone Hurn

November 22, 1926 - May 1, 2020

Dolores Katherine Bone Hurn, age 93, died peacefully at home in Nampa, Idaho, on May 1, 2020. Dolores ("Dodie") was born in Tacoma, Washington on November 22, 1926, daughter of Theodore and Nina Bone. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; loyal NNC alum; and a much beloved pastor's wife in Nazarene churches in Liberal, Kansas; Fairbanks, Alaska; Corvallis, Oregon; Greeley, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington; Dolores was generous and kind with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

During World War II, Dolores worked first as "Rosie the Riveter" (a junior radio aircraft mechanic on B-36s and P-38s), but was then drafted into secretary work - a career she pursued with great distinction until her retirement. Dolores served as a secretary at the Bell Telephone Company in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, and later for the Air Force ROTC unit on the University of Washington Campus in Seattle under a total of seven different Colonels. She received numerous state and regional awards and in 1997 Dolores was named "Civilian of the Quarter" for the western area of the Air Force ROTC and its national 151-unit program.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edward William Hurn; her brothers Theodore "Teddy" Bone, Jr. and Richard Eugene Bone; and a grandson, Christopher Aaron Hill. She is survived by her five children: Janice Hill, Dennis Hurn, Valorie Dudgeon, Warren Hurn, and Michelle McKenzie; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Boutz) and Jonathan Hill, Kevin, Kenny, and David Dudgeon, Simon, Katie, Broderick, and Genevieve McKenzie; and eight great-grandsons: Thomas, Henry, and James Boutz, Christopher, Elliot, and Arthur Hill, Lil Dave Dudgeon, and Irving McKenzie.

A private graveside service will be held at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mark Bernhardt from Karcher Church of the Nazarene. Gifts may be made in Dolores' memory to Northwest Nazarene University, Dolores' alma mater.









