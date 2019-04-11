Dolores Alice (Little) Villanueva

February 25, 1945 - April 9, 2019

Dolores Alice (Little) Villanueva, 74, of Nampa, passed away April 9, 2019 from a brain aneurysm at Saint Alphonsus RMC in Boise.

She was born on February 25, 1945 in Owyhee, NV. She was the daughter of Opert and Lena Little. She attended Stewart Indian High School, while there she was a cheerleader. She was fluent in Paiute. She married Alfonso Villanueva on July 29,1970, for 34 years. She was also a member of the Duck Valley Shoshone Paiute Tribe, in Owyee, NV. She worked at the Idaho State School, was a foster parent, & care provider for 35 yrs.

Dolores enjoyed shopping, going to church, attending pow wows and being with her family. She made the best tortillas & frybread, but her specialty was tamales. (Now that depends on which grandchild you are talking to). She had a beautiful soul, and was always smiling, and laughing. She had a strong love for God and enjoyed going to church every Sunday at Christian Faith Center. Her life was so blessed. She loved her family, and her grandchildren and was always surrounded by them. She was a social butterfly, and was always traveling to see friends, and her extended family.

She is survived by her sons Lorenzo (JoEllen), Alfonso Jr (Citalli), and Lee Andy (Carlita); her Grandchildren, Danny (Alma), Noelene (Cody), Brian (Taryn), LaCinda (Bradley), Amanda, Zechariah, Elisha, Eric, Jewel; and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso, and her three sons Larry, Lodie, and Bobby.

There will be a viewing on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Christian Faith Center, 31 S. Midland Blvd, Nampa, at 1:00 P.M. and a funeral service at 2:00 P.M., with her being laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.