Domingo "Sonny" T. Franco, 84, of Caldwell, passed away Nov. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Dec. 5, 2019 at 10 am in the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W Linden St, Caldwell, ID 83605. Viewing will be held on Dec. 4, 2019 from 5 pm to 7pm and Rosary to follow the viewing at 7 pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapel 27 E Owyhee Ave, Homedale, Idaho 83628. Interment will be at the Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, Idaho. Full obituary online at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
