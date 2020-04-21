Home

Domingo Uriguen

Domingo Uriguen Obituary
Domingo Uriguen
May 12, 1929 - April 15, 2020
Domingo was born in Aulisti, Vizcaya Spain on May 12, 1929 to Maria and Theodore Uriguen.
In 1958 he married, Loretta Faye Nelson in Nevada.
Domingo came to the U.S. where he worked in farming and ranching. He worked for Richardson Feed Lot, Simplot Land and livestock for 22 and half years where he retired. He came back after retirement, and worked for the state of Idaho for 10 years, and retiring for a second time.
He was a member of the TXOKO Ona.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta of 61 and a half years; daughter Susie (John) Cushman of Filer; son, Steven of Caldwell; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters in Spain; and lots of good friends.
A memorial service will be held later this year in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the TXOKO ONA Basque Center, Homedale, Idaho or the Basque Museum in Boise, Idaho. Friends may share a memory of Domingo at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020
