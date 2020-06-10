Domingo Zuniga Jr.
1945 - 2020
Domingo G. Zuniga Jr.
March 1, 1945 - April 18, 2020
Domingo G. Zuniga Jr. 75, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1945 in Racine, Wisconsin. He married Elva (Solis) Zuniga from Pharr, Texas on August 10, 1964. They have two children Domingo 3rd and Mariaelva.
Domingo worked his entire life to provide for his family. And was well know for his sense of humor. Family was very important to him and he loved it when he was able to be around them all together. Domingo is survived by his wife Elva, two children: Domingo (Mary) Zuniga 3rd from Caldwell, and Mariaelva (Simon) Franco from Nampa. Three Grandchildren: Krystalyn (R.J.) Seeger from Texas. Alexander (Nicole) Zuniga from Nampa. Nathon Zuniga from Caldwell. And three great grandchildren; Gabriel, A.J., and David.
A viewing will be held on Monday June 15 from 6-8pm at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 1pm at the First Assembly of God Church "The Domes" at 821 N 16th Ave. Caldwell. Graveside services will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery immediately following.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church "The Domes"
JUN
16
Graveside service
Canyon Hill Cemetery
