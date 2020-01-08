Home

Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
Payette, ID
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Fruitland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Fruitland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Glenn Rest Cemetery
Glenns Ferry, ID
1940 - 2020
Don Gross Obituary
Don Allen Gross
September 24, 1940 - January 5, 2020
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Don Allen Gross passed from this life to his eternal reward at the age of 79. Don was born on September 24, 1940 to Bill and Ella Mae Gross in Russellville, AR. The railroad brought the Gross Family to Southern Idaho/Oregon when Don was 6 years old. Don fell in love with the country and never left. Don had the privilege of marrying his high school sweetheart, N. Anne Gross, in February 1961 and the two were married for nearly 59 years. Together they raised 8 children
Don is survived by his wife, Anne, and their 8 children, Donna, Jodi, Allen, Aaron, Holli, Ken, Matt, and Mark, his sister Bobbie, 36 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren. He was a son, father, grandpa, and friend to all and will be missed and remembered.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 7-9 pm at the Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. A viewing will also be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9 am followed by a funeral service at 10 am at the Fruitland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Glenn Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, ID at 3 pm on January 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at . Condolences may be made to Don's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
