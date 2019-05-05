Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Eagle Christian Church
100 Short Ln.
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hiebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Hiebert


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Hiebert Obituary
Don Hiebert
October 15, 1935 - April 17, 2019
Don honorably served as an Idaho State Police Officer for 28 years. He then became an investigator for the Idaho Racing Commission for 7 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Nettie (Lehman) Hiebert of Laughlin, NV; son Mike (Vicki) Noel of Meridian, ID; daughter Traci (James) Lofthus of Boise, ID; step-son Steve (Chris) Roth of Eagle, ID; step-son Bret (Velana) Roth of Chubbuck, ID; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln. Eagle, ID 83616.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.