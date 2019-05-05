|
Don Hiebert
October 15, 1935 - April 17, 2019
Don honorably served as an Idaho State Police Officer for 28 years. He then became an investigator for the Idaho Racing Commission for 7 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Nettie (Lehman) Hiebert of Laughlin, NV; son Mike (Vicki) Noel of Meridian, ID; daughter Traci (James) Lofthus of Boise, ID; step-son Steve (Chris) Roth of Eagle, ID; step-son Bret (Velana) Roth of Chubbuck, ID; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln. Eagle, ID 83616.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 5, 2019