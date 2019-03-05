|
|
Don W. Johnson, 81, of Kuna, died at a local hospital on March 2, 2019. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 8th, Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N Main St., Meridian. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9th, at Kuna High school, 637 E Deer Flat Rd, Kuna. A graveside service will follow at Kuna Cemetery, 1321 W Boise St, Kuna. Funeral Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. 2088885833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019