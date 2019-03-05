Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kuna High school
637 E Deer Flat Rd
Kuna, ID
View Map
Don W. Johnson, 81, of Kuna, died at a local hospital on March 2, 2019. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 8th, Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N Main St., Meridian. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9th, at Kuna High school, 637 E Deer Flat Rd, Kuna. A graveside service will follow at Kuna Cemetery, 1321 W Boise St, Kuna. Funeral Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. 2088885833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
