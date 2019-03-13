Don D Rosenbaum

October 22, 1934 - March 9, 2019

Donald Dean Rosenbaum of College Place, WA went to be with his Lord and Savior March 9, 2019. He was born to Howard M and Stella M Rosenbaum on October 22, 1934 in Plum Creek, Nebraska.

He lost his father at 9 months old and was raised by his mother along with an older brother, Warren and sister Delores, all have gone to be with the Lord. They moved to Nampa, Idaho when he was a teenager and he graduated from high school and attended Northwest Nazarene College.

Don began a career in finance at the age of 19 starting with Transamerica Financial and retiring as a vice president at Baker Boyer Bank in 1998.

He was active in the community serving on his church board, Young Life, Kiwanis International, Red Cross and others.

Don started singing at the age of 5 in Sunday School and went on to give joy and provide comfort to many with his voice.

He met the love of his life, Sally Ann Cole, at a church in Dixie, WA while working the pea harvest. After hitchhiking every other weekend to Walla Walla from Nampa, ID even during the winter, they were married in 1954.

Don is preceded in death by both parents, siblings and his son Max Rosenbaum.

He is survived by his wife Sally Rosenbaum. Son and daughter-in-law, Rex and Joan Rosenbaum and daughter Sonja Rosenbaum. 5 grand children, Ryan, Ashley, Beau, James and Tara, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019