Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Donald Aldrich Obituary
Donald Henry Aldrich
February 17, 1929 - February 3, 2019
Don Aldrich was born on February 17, 1929 in Nampa, Idaho to Harry and Sarah Aldrich. He passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. He was a beloved father and grandfather; he will be truly missed. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID. A funeral service at the funeral chapel will be Monday, February 11, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. Following the service interment will be in Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. North, Nampa, ID. To view Don's online guest book, to leave condolences, and to view his full obituary please visit: www.alsippersons.com. 208.466.3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
