Donald Shirley Barklow
February 19, 1927 - November 12, 2020
Donald was born to Earnest L. and Laurel A. Barklow in Myrtle Point, OR. He moved with family to Ontario, OR in 1937. He honorably served in the U. S. Navy 1944 - 1946. Later he completed his education at Ontario High School in 1947 where he met the love of his life, Donna L. Leavitt. They married on November 8, 1947 and later moved to Caldwell, ID where they lived until recently. They welcomed daughter Claudia Jean in 1949 and son Douglas D in 1951. From these they have 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dad installed and sold floor coverings in Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Theodore Barklow, sister Doris Harris and great-great-granddaughter Amelia Archer. He is survived by wife of 73 years Donna L Barklow Nampa ID, daughter Claudia Jean Nelson Parma ID, son Douglas D Barklow Nampa ID, sisters Loretta Bales (Lawrence) of Kennewick WA, Ruth Hopkins (Jim) of Nampa ID, brothers Wallace Barklow Ontario OR, Ronald Barklow (Karen) of Salmon Arm BC Canada.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, OR. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
