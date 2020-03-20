|
Donald Leroy Basey, 88, of Caldwell, TO ANYONE THAT WAS PLANNING ON ATTENDING POP'S SERVICE: after speaking to the funeral home and medical personnel, we were asked to limit the number of people at the cemetery on Saturday. Our family is asking that only immediate family members attend the graveside service. We would love to celebrate with other family members and friends later this summer at his Celebration of Life. We appreciate your understanding. 208-459-0833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020