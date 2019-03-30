Donald R. Brown

March 12, 1948 - February 12, 2019

A kind and selfless man slipped away from this earth on February 12, 2019, and into the arms of his precious Lord Jesus. Afflicted with ALS, his body had slowly weakened; but his spirit and love remained strong.

Donald Ray Brown was the second child born to Clyde and Charlotte (Dolly) Brown on March 12, 1948, in Encino, CA. Don will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold. He was generous and inspiring, a gifted teacher, mentor, encourager, cheerleader, and friend.

A Facebook post from LoveCaldwell sums up what he did best. It reads, "Don Brown was instrumental in bringing about this organization, LoveCaldwell. It was through his enthusiasm, encouragement, and belief in the kindness of Caldwell's citizens that we began to believe it too. He told us together we could change things ... and we have, simply by loving the City and loving one another."

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon, nephew Chris, and Cheri, his wife of 37 years. He is survived by his wife Brenda, and by his children: Matthew (Stephanie) Wheeler, Jennifer (Dave) Bach, Melissa (Troy) Syverson, Timothy (Tina) Tatum, Rebecca (Matthew) Blankenship, Joshua (Jackie) Brown, Parker, Benji (Brianna), Missy, Violet, and Chip Harger. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren, with twins on the way! Don is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he loved like brothers.

There will be a celebration of Don's life at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell on April 27 at 2 PM. Representatives from some of the charities Don cared about will be there, sharing how you too can make our world a better place. Everyone is invited.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider LoveCaldwell: 3320 S. Montana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605; Hands of Hope Northwest: handsofhopenw.org, Child Help International: childhelpinternational.com. These organizations exemplify Don's values: Love your neighbors, take care of the sick, provide for the children. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary