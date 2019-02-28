Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd
Meridian, ID
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd
Meridian, ID
Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkview Cemetery
New Plymouth, ID
Donald J. Carpenter, 92, of Meridian, passed February 25, 2019 at his home. Services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd in Meridian. The vigil service will be at 7:30 PM on Sunday, March 3rd and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 4th. The burial will follow at 3:00 PM Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
