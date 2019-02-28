|
Donald J. Carpenter, 92, of Meridian, passed February 25, 2019 at his home. Services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd in Meridian. The vigil service will be at 7:30 PM on Sunday, March 3rd and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 4th. The burial will follow at 3:00 PM Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019