Donald Dewain Dalton

Donald D. Dalton, 53, passed away at home Thursday, April 4, 2019. Don was born to John and Jean Dalton on November 21, 1965 in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Nampa High School and later received a degree from ITT Tech. For the last several years Don worked for Wells Fargo Call Center in Boise.

Don loved his pets and taking short road trips, Saturday Market in Portland, Oregon, and spending time with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother. Don is survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister: Nathan (Carrie) Dalton form Greenleaf, Idaho, Debbie (Jon) Parsons from Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jerry (Helen) Dalton from Nampa, Idaho; plus numerous nieces and nephews. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline in Don's memory.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa (208-467-7300) with a potluck dinner to follow at Calvary Church, 417 Almond St. in Nampa. (208-466-0682) Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com.

Don will be forever missed.

Suicide is not the answer, please talk to someone: Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline,

Call or Text 1-208-398-4357 Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary