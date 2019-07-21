Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Risen Christ Catholic Community
11511 W. Lake Hazel Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Risen Christ Catholic Community
11511 W. Lake Hazel Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Donald Jay Fox, 90, of Kuna, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at a local hospital. Rosary services will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 22nd. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23rd. Services will be held at Risen Christ Catholic Community, 11511 W. Lake Hazel Rd. in Boise. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019
