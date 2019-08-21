|
|
Donald Leroy Kolsky
Donald Leroy Kolsky was born March 27, 1938 to Raymond and Nina Kolsky in a Caldwell hospital. He was brought home to Arena Valley, Idaho where he met his big brother Leonard. Soon after his birth, they moved to Homedale and seven years later he met his little sister Georgia.
Don was a joyful and sometimes mischievous youth. He inherited and shared a love for cars, trucks and tractors with his Dad.
Don met the love of his life, Lorna Vail Cox, in June of 1960 and they were married the following October. Don and Lorna lived and raised three daughters in the Boise and Kuna areas with a brief detour in Riverside, California where he was transferred to while working at Evan's Products.
After serving in the Army National Guard, Don held multiple jobs, sometimes simultaneously, before beginning his career at Evans Products for 10 years. He then began a career in home construction where he built homes with his brother-in-law during which he developed extraordinary carpentry skills with an imaginative and creative problem-solving talent. He loved working with his hands. He also loved tending his orchard, growing hay and raising farm animals on their 5-acre home in Kuna.
Don is preceded in death by his mother and father Nina and Ray Kolsky. He is survived by his wife Lorna; his siblings Leonard (Ina) Kolsky and Georgia (Bill Bawtinheimer); their three daughters: Georgia (Marvin Hatt), Darla (Jerry Thurman) and Sandra (Bill Wallace); his 4 grandchildren: Trista (Larry Schmitt), Cody (Savannah) Thurman, Mariah Wallace and Breanne (Jeff Bateman); his 4 great-grandchildren: Michael and RayAnna Schmitt, and Stanley and Allison Thurman; as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Kuna Cemetery, 1321 Boise St. in Kuna. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to () or . Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019