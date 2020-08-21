Donald G. Layher
May 20, 1940 - August 15, 2020
Donald G. Layher, 80, of Caldwell, ID passed away at his home on August 15, 2020.
Don was born on May 20, 1940 to Glenn and Ellen Layher. He was raised in Caldwell, ID, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1958. In 1956, Don met Wanda Cannon and the two were married August 2, 1958 and spent 62 years together. He spent 38 years working at Kowallis & Richards, retiring in 1999. He went on to pursue his love of gunsmithing; trading and selling at gun shows. His favorite hobby became reloading ammunition for family and friends, and attending local auctions. Don loved spending his time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife Wanda; daughters, Tammy Cates and Teresa Blamires; his sister Lois Padour, and grandchildren, Sarah Lawlis, Brandon Cates, Cory Howard and Jarred Martinez; as well as several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lola Roeser; and his youngest daughter, Jana Martinez.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Treasure Valley Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care.
Don will be laid to rest with his beloved daughter Jana at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, ID.
The family will be holding a private memorial.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com