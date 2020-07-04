Donald Lindemann

Donald F. Lindemann
May 22, 1927 - June 28, 2020
Donald Fredrick Adolph Lindemann (93) passed away at this home, surrounded by his family, on June 28, 2020.
Don was born May 22, 1927 to Henry and Amanda Lindemann in New Berlin, Wisconsin. He attended Pinewood and Woodland grade schools in Ogema, Wisconsin. Shortly after starting the 8th grade, his father broke his leg, and Don had to quit school to take over his father's milk route to support the family. He never returned to continue his education.
Don had a variety of odd jobs before being drafted into the Army Air Corp in 1945. He was immediately deployed to Japan with the 5th Army Air Force on a Merchant Marine transport ship named the "Marine Falcon". During their time at sea, they survived 7 days in a typhoon where Don thought for sure he was going to die. By the time the Marine Falcon made it to Japan, Japanese forces had surrendered, and Don became part of the Allied Occupation of Japan; serving as a bulldozer operator in the reconstruction efforts. After being Honorably Discharged, he returned to Wisconsin and worked at a mink farm. He remembered that before the Army he made $1 a day, and after the Army he made $1 and hour.
On January 12, 1948, Don was a 21-year-old logger in northern Wisconsin. It was 56 degrees below zero and he kept his car running all night so he could get to work the next morning. As he was working in the woods, he heard a cracking above his head. As he looked up, a frozen branch struck his face, leaving him permanently blind in his right eye.
On February 24, 1951, he married Ramona Lundberg. They were married 68 years. They had three children; Donna, Gary and Russell, as well as a stillborn daughter. After they married, they moved first to Milwaukee, and then Franklin, WI. In Franklin, Don had various jobs, including; laborer, stone and cement mason, and heavy equipment operator. An avid hunter, Don made annual hunting trips to Idaho, and in 1969 he moved his family to Marsing, ID just in time for Elk season. He and Mona bought 5 acres along the Snake River in the Sunny Slope area where he built their family home. He started his own small construction company, Don's Construction. Later his son, Russ, joined the company and renamed the company Valley Construction.
He is survived by his children; Donna (Larry) Conner, Gary (Arminta) Lindemann, Russell (Audrey) Lindemann; brother James (Carol) Lindemann; sisters-in-law Rita Lindemann and Sandra (Gilbert) Schnabl; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Sunny Day.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mona, his parents Henry and Amanda Lindemann, brother William "Billie" Lindemann, sister Lucille Fields, and a stillborn baby girl.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Boise VA Medical Center as well as Heart and Home Hospice. Memorial donations may be directed to the Marsing Disaster Auction or your local Humane Society.
Graveside services for Donald will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Marsing/Homedale Cemetery, Marsing, Idaho with Military Honors. Friends may share a memory of Donald at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
