Donald Gary Milligan, M.D.
January 1, 1943 - July 17, 2020
Donald Gary Milligan MD, 77 passed away on July 17, 2020 at his home in Grandview, TX.
Donald and his twin brother, Ronald Grant, were born on January 1, 1943 in Nampa to Grant and Velma Milligan. He graduated from Nampa High School and received a B.A. in Zoology from the College of Idaho. He went on to earn his M.D. from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. While completing his doctorate, he spent his summers in Seattle, Washington and Grand Forks, North Dakota working on research in anatomy and completing a work study in intellectual disabilities. His residencies were completed at the Kansas University Medical Center and Maudsley Hospital Institute of Psychiatry in London. He then moved on to child psychiatry research work at Harvard University in Boston. We always knew he was headed into the world to make a difference in people's lives.
His first job was at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport. It was there that he met Dr. Bill Jones who was his best friend for many years. Dr. Jones offered him a position in Dallas where he went on to work at many different facilities as a Medical Doctor in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. After several years in the public sector he moved on to private practice where he felt his expertise would be more beneficial to those with psychiatric needs. During this time, he became board certified from the American Board of Psychiatry in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry and was licensed in the State of Texas. With this certification, he had been called upon for consulting and training by many agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area including the Department of Human Services in Dallas, Texas.
He was a member of the following boards: American Society for Adolescent Psychiatry, American Academy of Child Psychiatry, American Association for the Advancement of Science, North Texas Society for Adolescent Psychiatry and Dallas County Medical Society.
When Don was not working, he loved to spend time raising and racing horses. He often stated that he would rather spend time with his horses than with people. His horses have been seen all across the country from Les Bois to Lone Star Park in Texas. During his lifetime, he was thankful to his mother and sisters who helped him achieve his goals. He was always there to give back to them in their time of need.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Ronald. He is survived by his sister, Marlene Ethridge and husband, Marlin; his sister, Sandra Hurn and husband, Richard; his nieces, Michelle Ethridge, Stacy Pintler, Melissa Ethridge, and Marquis Cantrell; his nine great nieces and nephews, as well as six great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com