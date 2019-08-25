|
Donald Crist "Don" Moritz
June 20, 1927 - August 1, 2019
Donald "Don" Crist Moritz was born June 20, 1927 at home in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota to Crist Frederick and Ella Sadie (Mueller) Moritz, and died August 1, 2019 at his home in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 92.
Don's family moved from the farm in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota to North St. Paul, Minnesota when he was 16; he graduated from high school in North St. Paul. After his high school graduation, Don joined the U.S. Navy and was later honorably discharged at the end of World War II. Don then traveled to Northwest Nazarene College (now University), driving non-stop on two lane highways with cousins and friends to get there.
In those days, NNC required that a couple had to have a chaperone in order to go on a date. Because Don had been in the Navy, he qualified to be a chaperone (big mistake). Everyone who knew Don tried to get him to go on their dates as the chaperone because he was so much fun. Don met Floradell McKay at NNC while she was working in the campus coffee shop, The Beanery. They fell in love and were married July 29, 1954. Don and Floradell had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Don and Floradell settled in Nampa. Don worked in the food industry working as a supervisor at Home Dairies, Birds Eye, and Simplot, before retiring in 1989. Don was a member of College Church of the Nazarene for over 71 years, beginning before the construction of College Church. He served as head usher for many years, sang in the church choirs, and was active in Caravans while his children were in it. Don and Floradell enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. The newspaper article published when Don's father, Crist, passed away suddenly at age 64 described Crist in words that are equally applicable to Don: "He is remembered for his love for music, his wit, interest in the young people and for devotion to his family."
Don is survived by his wife, Floradell Moritz; two children: Nikki (Joel) Pearsall of Nampa, and Cameron (Julie) Moritz of Auburn, Washington; six grandchildren: Trenton "TJ" Pearsall, Chadwick (Chelsea) Pearsall, Alexander "Alex" (Maz) Moritz, Katherine "Kate" (Bjorn) Olson, Mackenzie Mullin, and Graydon "Grady" (Kalyn) Pearsall; and, three great-grandchildren: Skye, Tsjunder, and Sadie. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Fern Schaap; and his brother, DuWayn Moritz.
A Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, August 30th, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Nampa Funeral Home, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa, and a Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, August 31st, at 2:00 p.m. at College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave, Nampa. A private burial will be held at Kohlerlawn Cemetery.
Northwest Nazarene University has been a very important part of Don and Floradell's lives. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Moritz Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at NNU, 623 S. University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686 or https://www.givecampus.com/schools/NorthwestNazareneUniversity.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019