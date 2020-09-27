Donald Vandervoort

DONALD JAMES VANDERVOORT

1936 - 2020

On September 4, 2020, our family lost a beloved member, Donald James Vandervoort, who passed away of natural causes in Boise, ID. Don was full of life, love, and charisma up until the time he transitioned to his heavenly home.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home. Committal will be a private ceremony held at the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery with a full honor guard.

Don was born in Livingston, Montana on July 25, 1936 to Harold and Bernice (Burchette ) Vandervoort. He graduated from Park County High School, where Don was a standout basketball player. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and proudly served for six years, ending his tour of duty as a jet mechanic at March Air Force Base, California. Upon returning to Livingston, Don worked with his father and beloved uncle, Cliff, in the painting business.

Don married Sharon (Shari) Wilkinson in 1961, and together they had three children, Donald Curtis (Curt), Debbie, and Amy. Don graduated from Montana State University in 1972, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Art. Don then worked at St. Mary's Catholic School in Livingston. There he taught science, coached sports and ultimately became principal. Don loved to teach. In his spare time, he taught adult education classes in various art forms.

In 1978, the family moved to Boise, Idaho, where he resumed the trade of commercial and residential painting. Don, along with two partners, began a successful paint contracting business, Dave Epley & Assoc., from which he retired in 2001.

After almost 50 years of marriage, Shari passed away in 2011. In 2012, Don met Mary Langenfeld, whom he married in 2013. For nearly seven years, Don and Mary had a wonderful marriage, traveling the world, entertaining family and friends, and participating in church and community activities.

Don had many loves. He had a special place in his heart for animals of all shapes and sizes. He never missed an opportunity to pet a dog or cat or to visit a zoo. He loved music and enjoyed singing as much as listening to any style of music - that is, except progressive jazz. He loved people and would start up a conversation with anyone. If he wasn't teaching someone something, he was telling a story about one of his adventures. He was sentimental, kind, and a man of great integrity. His creativity was remarkable. He could repurpose nearly anything to make it a useful tool in creating his sculptures.

Don was an accomplished artist in many ways. His favorite hobby was working with clay and making animal sculptures. He gave away many pieces as gifts, shared pieces in galleries, and did commissioned works. His artistic temperament made him a perfectionist with his art, and he would "redo" until he got the piece just right.

Don was preceded in death by his father, mother, son, and first wife.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Langenfeld of Boise, ID; daughters, Debbie (Mark) Gholson of Nampa, ID and Amy Vandervoort of Coeur d'Alene, ID; sisters, Betty Figgins of Bozeman, MT, Jane Egger of Livingston, MT, Sheila (Dennis) Kayser of Burlington, IA, Lona Tomson of Livingston, MT, and brother, Bob (Barbara) Vandervoort of Livingston, MT; three grandchildren, Schuyler McCarrel, Ayla Flannery (Ryan), Ashton Field; three great grandchildren, Leim Gholson, Maycie Flannery and Malia McCarrel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don's honor to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St, Boise, Idaho 83709.





