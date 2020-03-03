|
Donald Karl Wilson
September 24, 1946 - February 28, 2020
Donald K. Wilson, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on February 28, 2020, surrounded by his four daughters. Born on September 21, 1946, Don was predeceased by his parents Donald and Paula Wilson, and good friends Mike Bethel and Richard Lattimer. Loving father to Lisa Wilson O'Toole (Steve Hawkley), Cindy (Tracey) Platz, Mariah (Phillip) Miller, and Julie (Tim) Flory. Grandfather to Jennifer, Heather, Cody, Zac, Samantha, Trentin, Kyle, Dylan, Ethan, Lauren, Adam, and Austin. Great Grandfather to Daniel, Avagayle, and Allison.
A viewing will be held this Thursday evening, March 5, at Flahiff Funeral Chapel from 6 to 8pm, Graveside Services at Canyon Hill will be held Friday morning, March 6, at 11am, and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to Mountain State Tumor Institute.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020