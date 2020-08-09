Donna Brown

Donna Fleming Brown

April 17, 1933 - August 2, 2020

Donna Fleming Brown beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully August 2nd, 2020, surrounded by family. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

The eldest of 3 daughters born to Dwight and Amy Fleming on April 17th, 1933 in Boise, Idaho. She was a daddy's girl through and through, often found following her dad around in matching coveralls and a head full of curls as a small child. Donna went on to graduate from Nampa High School in 1951. She attended St. Luke's and St Alphonsus School of Nursing ultimately become a registered nurse in 1956. While training as a nurse in Boise, she met the greatest love of her life Raymond Lyle Brown. Ray and Donna were married in May of 1954 and welcomed their first child Nancy (Brown) in the fall of that same year. They would go on to welcome two more sons in the following years Mark and Craig. Donna would ultimately leave nursing to spend more time with her family and to assist Raymond in running the family businesses Brown's Auto Repair and Fairview Auto Parts. Together they ran the businesses for 30 years until their retirement in October 1998.

Post retirement Donna spent her time traveling around the world with Ray, it was one of her greatest joys seeing new places and making friends around the world. They were active members of the Flying Farmers Association for many years traveling in their own plane to many group gatherings. She traveled to all 50 states in the US and a number of countries throughout the world.

Donna was an esteemed artist, painting many ribbon winning pieces over the years, she was part of the original founders of Art Source Gallery in Boise, Idaho, and an active member of many artist organizations.

Donna's other great joy was spending time with her family, always hosting gatherings where everyone was welcome. She was a mother of three, a grandmother to 9, a great-grandma to 8, and a dear friend to many. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and younger sister Lynn (Fleming) Nelson (2019). She is survived by her loving husband Raymond Brown, sister Kay (Walter) Alves, daughter Nancy (Rodney) Brown, sons; Mark (Deb) and Craig (Angie) and their families.

A celebration of her life will be hosted at a later date to honor her memory.





