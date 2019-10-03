|
Donna Goiri
July 26, 1934 - September 30, 2019
Donna L. Goiri, of Caldwell, died peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019 at West Valley Medical Center surrounded by loving friends and family.
Donna was born July 26, 1934 in Boise, Idaho to James and Ethel (Wilde) Eytchison. Donna attended Boise schools where she met her husband, George, at Boise High School. They were married February 14, 1952 in Boise, and made their home on Cole Road where George worked on the Newhouse Dairy, which is now the site of St. Mark's school. While living there, they had two children, Richard Dean in 1953 and Linda Jo in 1954. The family later moved to Caldwell, where Donna raised the children and supported George in building their business, Farm City Livestock Supply.
Donna was a member of the Alpha Gamma Chapter of the Phi Alpha Kappa Sorority and the Idaho Cowbelles, where she made longtime friends and had many happy experiences. She and George enjoyed annual trips together with their group of friends, "The Huggie Bears."
Donna loved flowers and angels, which decorated her home and yard. Her greatest love were her grandchildren, Daniel Marchbanks (Tami Horn), Katherine Marchbanks, Susan Michelle Mulheron (Jeremiah), and Kirsten Nicholes (Jacob Nye), and great-grandchildren, Jaden and Tristen. Donna lived selflessly and poured herself out in love for others. She was beloved by many for her sweet and fun personality, sense of humor, and caring disposition toward everyone she met.
Donna's husband George passed away in 2011. She enjoyed a special friendship with John Salove, who has known the Goiri family since he was a boy. They brightened each others' days with much laughter and love.
Donna was preceded into death by her parents, her husband George, son Richard, and son-in-law Mitchell, as well as her brothers, Larry, Jim, John, and Earl, and her sisters Mildred and Athenya. She is survived by her sister Lucy and her daughter Linda (Roger).
At her request, there will be no formal services. Private family burial will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4. An open house will be held later that day at Indian Creek Steakhouse 711 Main, Caldwell, ID from 1:00-4:00 p.m. where all are welcome to share the stories, memories, and love that Donna inspired in so many.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019