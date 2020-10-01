Donna Jean Mahoney Foster

July 16,1929 - September 22, 2020

Donna Jean Mahoney Foster was born on July 16, 1929 in Rural Rusk County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edith Brown and Basil Mahoney. She passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with her daughter close by.

Her life was a life of adventure, of chasing dreams that often took her off the main road. Of laughter and especially of love-for life and for each of those who walked a portion of its road with her.

She married Robert Foster in Craig, Colorado on December 29, 1950. Through the next 56 years they would walk thru Life hand in hand, "Bob and Donna." "Donna and Bob"-always together, always dreaming of their next adventure. To this union three children were born, Cynthia Jean, Robert Craig and Christa Susan. The couple spent time living in several states including Iowa, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona and Idaho during their lifetime.

Donna rode motorcycles, panned for gold and killed an occasional rattle snake if she had to. She was equally at home in the kitchen or behind her sewing machine. An accomplished cook, seamstress and crafter. She was happiest when she could give her creations away. Many were fed and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren cherish her unique and personal gifts, a labor of love made by her hands. Her skit writing skills and fun programs brightened many a church party and gathering. She had a quick wit and loved creating laughter. She made friends easily and had many. She cherished each one.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, her son Craig, her parents, her sister Billy, grandchildren Robert and Amanda. Surviving her are her two daughters, Cindi (Harold) Smith of Fort Worth, Texas and Christa (Mike) Rotz of Boise, Idaho, her sister JoAnn, as well as 7 grandchildren: Donna, Andrea, Midawna, Caleb, Aaron, Bethany and Alyssa; 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Donna attended the Kuna Baptist Church. She was at her very core, Christian. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and taught all her children to love Him as well. She will be greatly missed here but lovingly welcomed there.

We gratefully acknowledge the care givers at SwanFalls Assisted Living as well as Heart and Home Hospice for their kind and gentle care.

A private family service will be held October 1 at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred with her beloved husband, Robert.





