1/1
Donna Parrish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Parrish
May 27, 1939 - August 14, 2020
Our loving Mom and Wife, Donna Parrish, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She is free from her pain and suffering from long-term memory illness.
Donna was born May 27, 1939 in Kearny, Nebraska to Howard and Irene McDaniel. They moved to Nampa when she was a year old for a job with the Railroad. She had five sisters: Doris, Lenora, Pat, Jan and Judy; and two brothers, Jim and Howard.
Donna married Wyiley Parrish in 1955 at the tender age of 16, and they had four daughters: Sheryl, Pattie, Jody, and Lori.
She went to nursing school at Samaritan Hospital while carrying her first child. She worked in nursing for many years while raising her family - an amazing feat while just a teenager.
Donna's home and family were her pride and joy. You could always count on wonderful family get-togethers; holidays were the best. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Donna was a talented artist; she enjoyed ceramics, oil painting, quilting, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Somehow, she found the time to read books and do puzzles.
To say she loved her yearly vacations with Dad to the Oregon Coast is an understatement. She loved the ocean. Mom and Dad took many of the grandkids with them too. Many of us spent hours looking for the biggest agate on the beach, as it was her favorite pastime.
Donna loved her animals too, mostly dogs. But she had bunnies, cats, birds and a fishpond.
Mom and Dad were married 65 years this June 18, 2020. So many memories.
A graveside service for Donna will be held on Friday, August 21st at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Avenue in Caldwell. Condolences may be sent to Wyiley Parrish at 1737 Sunnyridge Road, Apt. 60, Nampa, ID 83686. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flahiff Funeral Chapels Caldwell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved