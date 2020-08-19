Donna Parrish
May 27, 1939 - August 14, 2020
Our loving Mom and Wife, Donna Parrish, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She is free from her pain and suffering from long-term memory illness.
Donna was born May 27, 1939 in Kearny, Nebraska to Howard and Irene McDaniel. They moved to Nampa when she was a year old for a job with the Railroad. She had five sisters: Doris, Lenora, Pat, Jan and Judy; and two brothers, Jim and Howard.
Donna married Wyiley Parrish in 1955 at the tender age of 16, and they had four daughters: Sheryl, Pattie, Jody, and Lori.
She went to nursing school at Samaritan Hospital while carrying her first child. She worked in nursing for many years while raising her family - an amazing feat while just a teenager.
Donna's home and family were her pride and joy. You could always count on wonderful family get-togethers; holidays were the best. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Donna was a talented artist; she enjoyed ceramics, oil painting, quilting, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Somehow, she found the time to read books and do puzzles.
To say she loved her yearly vacations with Dad to the Oregon Coast is an understatement. She loved the ocean. Mom and Dad took many of the grandkids with them too. Many of us spent hours looking for the biggest agate on the beach, as it was her favorite pastime.
Donna loved her animals too, mostly dogs. But she had bunnies, cats, birds and a fishpond.
Mom and Dad were married 65 years this June 18, 2020. So many memories.
A graveside service for Donna will be held on Friday, August 21st at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Avenue in Caldwell. Condolences may be sent to Wyiley Parrish at 1737 Sunnyridge Road, Apt. 60, Nampa, ID 83686. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.