1/1
Dora Gourley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora May Gourley
January 21, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Dora May Gourley, 88, of Nampa Idaho, died November 6th, peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on January 21 st 1932 to Herman and Triece Roe at their home in Jewell County, Kansas.
She married Val Dean Gourley on August 10th 1950, and they had four children, Deena (Gourley) Green, Penny (Gourley) DeHority, Bonnie Gourley, and Greg Gourley.
She was a hard worker and worked various types of job but was primarily known for her many years of dedication working at Blackers Furniture Store from which she retired.
Dora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother- known to many as "Grandma Gourley". From attending events at the Moose Lodge and Leisure Evening Club to league nights at the bowling alley and weekend trips to Jackpot she was truly a social butterfly. She also enjoyed flower gardening, game nights with her bunco group, and creating beautiful blankets for those closest to her. You could count on her to take every opportunity she had to attend fun events and activities.
Dora is survived by her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. Lifelong friend, sister in law Patty Yetter, and her very special friend James Ford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two siblings, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday November 13th at Nampa Funeral Home, with a viewing at 10 am and funeral service at 11am. A funeral procession will follow to Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held from 1pm to 3pm at the Dille Center located at 115 14th Ave. So. in Nampa. All are welcome to attend and visit with the family. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Dille Center
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved