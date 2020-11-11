Dora May Gourley
January 21, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Dora May Gourley, 88, of Nampa Idaho, died November 6th, peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on January 21 st 1932 to Herman and Triece Roe at their home in Jewell County, Kansas.
She married Val Dean Gourley on August 10th 1950, and they had four children, Deena (Gourley) Green, Penny (Gourley) DeHority, Bonnie Gourley, and Greg Gourley.
She was a hard worker and worked various types of job but was primarily known for her many years of dedication working at Blackers Furniture Store from which she retired.
Dora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother- known to many as "Grandma Gourley". From attending events at the Moose Lodge and Leisure Evening Club to league nights at the bowling alley and weekend trips to Jackpot she was truly a social butterfly. She also enjoyed flower gardening, game nights with her bunco group, and creating beautiful blankets for those closest to her. You could count on her to take every opportunity she had to attend fun events and activities.
Dora is survived by her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. Lifelong friend, sister in law Patty Yetter, and her very special friend James Ford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two siblings, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday November 13th at Nampa Funeral Home, with a viewing at 10 am and funeral service at 11am. A funeral procession will follow to Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held from 1pm to 3pm at the Dille Center located at 115 14th Ave. So. in Nampa. All are welcome to attend and visit with the family. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com