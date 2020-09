Dora R. Mick, 88, of Caldwell, Dora R. Mick, 88, Caldwell, died Friday, September 11, 2020. Viewing hours will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be shared with the family, the services will be live streamed and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com . 208-459-3629